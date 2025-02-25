Livingston Co Board Affirms Support of Communities Appealing Wind, Solar Rules

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County throws its support behind an ongoing legal appeal to Michigan's new rules on wind a solar.



Commissioner Nick Fiani saw his resolution affirming local control pass by unanimous vote Monday night.



"It's imperative that we continue to support our local municipalities and our local citizens of the community who have adamantly and loudly opposed the overreach by the state of Michigan on zoning and ordinances," Fiani said.



Dozens of Michigan communities, including several in Livingston County, are fighting the rules for large-scale wind and solar projects laid out by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Public Service Commission.



At the same time, many communities are rushing to pass what are called 'working ordinances' and overlay maps in anticipation of the rules going into effect.



Foster Swift, the law firm representing municipalities in their appeal, asserts that the order "attempts to unlawfully strip local governments of their authority."



Fiani's resolution is attached below.