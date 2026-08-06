Livingston Co. Announces the Passing of Commissioner Frank Sample

August 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following release is from Livingston County's communications department:



Livingston County is deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Frank Sample. Commissioner Sample has been a member of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners since 2023, where he represented District 3 and served the residents of the County with honor and distinction.



As a public servant, Commissioner Sample was an outstanding model of civility and dedication. He was continuously eager to provide leadership when called upon for various high impact projects that substantially benefited the entire community.



By way of just one example, Commissioner Sample played a monumentally pivotal role in helping lead the expansion of Livingston County’s EMS stations, particularly in the rural areas of the County, including the new Putnam EMS station. Serving as Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Courts, Public Safety & Infrastructure Development Committee, Commissioner Sample placed emphasis upon and was highly committed to supporting first responders, public safety, and the County’s veterans.



“Commissioner Frank Sample was an exceptional individual devoted to making Livingston County one of the greatest counties in Michigan,” said Livingston County Chairman Nick Fiani. “As a humble and loyal member of the community, he was the personification of public service. Without hesitation, Commissioner Sample was always willing to help in any capacity he could, and his invaluable contributions will be long remembered.”



County Administrator Nathan Burd also remembers Commissioner Sample as, “always kind and gracious in his interactions with county staff members and we knew he truly cared for the people who work for Livingston County. He carefully researched county matters and provided the kind of calm and steady leadership that every organization needs. He will be fondly remembered by all who have had the pleasure of working with him.”



Frank Sample was a leader whose modesty defined his character. For the last four years, Commissioner Sample dedicated himself to Livingston County’s employees and his constituents, working hard to make our community a wonderful place to call home. His thoughtful guidance and devotion to our county will be missed. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Commissioner Sample’s family.