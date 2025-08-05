Livingston Co Animal Shelter Seeks to Raise Veterinary Fees

August 5, 2025

A proposal to raise veterinary services at the Livingston County Animal Shelter moved out of committee Monday night.



Director Christy Peterson blamed rising operating costs for what could be the first fee hike in five years.



“Gauze. The papers. Employee fees. Syringes. Every single thing we use has increased,” she told commissioners.



“Some of our drugs that we use. Our vaccines have gone up. Everything has had an increase. We’re just covering our costs by increasing these fees. It’s really not a revenue-maker.”



Peterson insists the shelter will remain the most affordable option for pet owners.



“The most reasonable vet that I called lately to get a cat neuter done, it was for a 10-week-old kitten, was $350-$400. We’re $90. That’s what I’m wanting to increase it to, is $90.”



She said many people are skipping vet visits due to the rising cost and increasing corporate takeover of smalltown vets. And she said an informal poll of clients revealed many would still be willing to pay more at the shelter rather than higher costs elsewhere.



“Most folks, when you go to the veterinarian, you’re required to have a visit prior to, and it’s about $100 for that exam. They’re going to require bloodwork, which is another $100-$100. And then you still have the surgery cost, which is $400-$700.”



The proposal now goes to the full Livingston County Board for approval later this month.