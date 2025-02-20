Livingston Co. Airport Among Nearly Three Dozen Splitting $4M in State Grants

February 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's Spencer J. Hardy Airport is among 33 across Michigan splitting $4 million in state development grants this fiscal year.



The Michigan Aeronautics Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday the grants will fund 44 improvement projects, such as clearing obstructions, repairing runways, upgrading lighting, building hangars, and acquiring operations equipment.



The airport in Howell will receive $45,000 to purchase a refurbished mobile power unit and another $47,150 for pavement sealing and joints.



"Gov. Whitmer and I are committed to investing in infrastructure that serves communities across Michigan, and our airports are no exception," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "We're proud of the progress we've made bringing home millions in federal funding to improve airports, and these new awards will help airports improve safety, security and infrastructure. let's keep working together to improve infrastructure in Michigan and better connect our small business owners, people and families."



According to the release, MDOT initially received applications from 54 airports for 97 projects, totaling $10.5 million. Selection criteria was based on airport license status, use of COVID funding, project timelines, zoning protections, project justification, community support, and alignment with the Michigan Airport System Plan.



"This important state/local program provides essential funding, ensuring airport infrastructure investment for safe, efficient and reliable travel for businesses and communities alike, at airports large and small across our state," MAC Chair Ben Carter said.



Michigan has 215 airports statewide, with 18 being commercial airports.



Aviation contributes more than $22 billion annually to the Michigan economy, according to data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.



MDOT's state/local program provides critical funding that helps meet the department's mission of developing and preserving a safe, high-quality statewide air transportation system.



The complete list of projects is attached below.