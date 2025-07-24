Livingston County Community Alliance’s 8th Annual Charity Golf Outing

July 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming golf outing aims to support local youth substance misuse prevention activities and initiatives.



The Livingston County Community Alliance will host its 8th Annual Charity Golf Outing next Friday, August 1st at Chemung Hills Golf Club.



The LCCA Annual Golf Outing is the only fundraiser for the coalition.



Golfers and sponsors are being sought for the annual golf outing that supports local substance misuse prevention programs and initiatives. All proceeds benefit local youth drug prevention programs and support the LCCA in its mission to unite the local community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.



Below are some highlights of the LCCA activities in recent years:



-The LCCA in January 2021, was named in the Top 10 Coalitions in the nation by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA).



-The LCCA supports the Big Red Barrel Project and its medicine disposal events. Since 2011, this project has collected and properly disposed of up to 100,000 pounds of pills.



-The LCCA supports programs such as: Youth Art Voice, Youth-Led Summit, Alcohol Compliance Checks, and many local youth initiatives. Some of the past initiatives are youth summer activities at a local youth center, sending youth to national and state leadership conferences, Red Ribbon Week, and so much more.



A release states “The power of substance misuse prevention lies in its ability to reduce the negative impact of substance use while increasing positive protective factors on individuals, families, and communities. By addressing substance use before it begins, prevention efforts can lead to a healthier and more prosperous community. The LCCA provides opportunities for youth to develop leadership skills, build peer and community relationships and give youth a voice to create change. The funds from this golf outing go directly to these prevention initiatives”.



The Livingston County Community Alliance (LCCA) is a countywide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the Livingston County community to reduce and prevent youth substance abuse and to live a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Our purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.



More information about the outing is available in the provided link and attached flyer.