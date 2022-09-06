Elizabeth Hundley Named 2022 County Clerk Of The Year

September 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley has been named the 2022 County Clerk of the Year by the Michigan Association of County Clerks.



Hundley was honored at the Association’s 114th Annual Conference recently held in Grand Traverse County.



Hundley has served as the Livingston County Clerk since 2016, and she is the first County Clerk from Livingston County to be honored as Clerk of the Year.



Hundley currently serves as the second vice president of MACC and was sworn in as the association's first vice president for 2023. In 2021, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra appointed her to serve on a workgroup within the Justice For All Commission. MACC appointed Hundley to represent Michigan's county clerks on the Local Leadership Council. The federal advisory board provides input to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission about local election administration topics.



Hundley said "I am truly honored that my peers selected me as the Clerk of the Year. Clerks across our state have been through so much over the past two years. This is such a prestigious award and to be recognized by my peers is meaningful. I want to thank my fellow clerks, family, friends, and all of the staff who work so hard within the County Clerks' office. Without them, this award would not have been possible."



MACC was established in 1977 to build a closer working relationship among the 83 County Clerks in Michigan. MACC works to promote a better understanding of the duties and responsibilities of county clerks and provides county clerks training and educational opportunities.