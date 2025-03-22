Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley To Receive "Sunlight" Award

March 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s elections and records are top-notch thanks to Clerk Elizabeth Hundley - who is being recognized for her record keeping and responsiveness to requests for election data.



Hundley will be presented the Michigan Fair Elections Institute’s (MFEI) Sunlight Award. She is one of only 18 Michigan clerks who responded in five or fewer business days to a FOIA request for election data from the November 2024 general election. Only 22% of Michigan’s 83 county clerks provided the information that quickly.



Hundley will be presented the award during Monday night’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, which starts at 6pm in the administration building. It is also live-streamed.



MFEI Founder and Chair Patrice Johnson will be attending the meeting and facilitating the presentation of the award.



Johnson explained “We call it the Sunlight Award because sunlight is often called the best disinfectant. United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis popularized the idea in a Harper’s Weekly article calling for the need to expose corrupt practices in the banking industry. He wrote, ‘Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient Policeman.’”



Johnson went on to praise Hundley specifically, “Livingston County has one of the best clerks in the state. Eilzabeth Hundley has a leadership reputation in a profession in which the challenges keep increasing.”



According to the inscription, the award is presented to clerks “in recognition of your outstanding dedication and exemplary service in responding to citizens’ requests for information about elections with speed, accuracy, and professionalism. Your commitment to transparency and efficiency strengthens public trust in the democratic process and upholds the highest standards of civic duty.”



Johnson added “Our laws provide for citizen inquiry into the results of our elections. It is a natural check against corruption. But it can only work when election officials provide the information, as Elizabeth Hundley and 17 of her peers did.”



There are various award qualifications.



Following the November 24 General Election, the Institute said citizen analysts auditing the election data were unable to get normally available state-wide ballot information from the Secretary of State’s office. State officials claimed not all the counties had uploaded the data.



As a workaround, the volunteer analysts filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the election data from each of Michigan’s 83 counties. They also kept careful records of how and when the counties responded. The volunteers analyzed the county responses and developed a ranking of how well Michigan counties responded to their citizen request for publicly available election data.



Tim Mauro-Vetter, spokesperson for the data volunteers, further explained the nature of the request. “It wasn’t for copies or for physical pieces of paper. This election information is in the form of a data set in a spreadsheet that can be transmitted electronically, so it is a request that does generate a task, but it isn’t especially labor intensive.”



The Institute said nevertheless, some counties outright denied the request, some ignored it, others charged exorbitant fees, and some took weeks to respond.



Livingston and 17 other counties were willing to provide the data, responded within five business days, and did not charge a fee.



“We will be presenting awards to the other 17 county clerks as well, but we are kicking things off in Livingston County at the invitation of Commissioner Wes Nakagiri,” Johnson said.



Nakagiri expressed his enthusiasm, “Clerk Hundley excels at providing Livingston County citizens with fair and transparent elections. She is truly deserving of this recognition."



Hundley was also named the 2022 County Clerk of the Year by the Michigan Association of County Clerks.



Michigan Fair Elections Institute will soon be publishing its first annual ranking of the Michigan counties with the cleanest voter rolls. Johnson said “Polling shows Americans overwhelmingly want clean voter rolls. MFEI wants to make sure we draw attention to the counties and the clerks who are doing a great job”.



The Michigan Fair Elections Institute is an educational non-profit dedicated to restoring fair and honest elections through education, local citizen participation, and litigation. It operates local task forces in approximately half of Michigan’s 83 counties.



