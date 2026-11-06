Livingston Christian Schools Christmas Marketplace Craft Fair Saturday

November 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A festive community tradition returns this weekend.



The Livingston Christian Schools Christmas Marketplace Craft Fair is this Saturday, hosted by the PTO – offering an opportunity for families and community members to enjoy a festive day of shopping and holiday fun.



Organizers say this year’s fair features over 50 talented local vendors to include bakers, authors, crafters, and more. From homemade gourmet cookies and treats to a variety of crafts and gifts and even a permanent jeweler.



There will be over 50 giveaways, a scavenger hunt for kids, and the Hami’s Pizza Truck.



Admission is free. The event will run from 9am to 3pm at Livingston Christian Schools, located at 7669 Brighton Road.