Livingston Christian School Student Suspended For Text Threat

December 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A student shooting threat forced the closure of Livingston Christian School in Genoa Township today.



A 16-year-old student sent a text message to another student at 3:08pm on Wednesday that read “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don’t come to school tomorrow”.



The student that received the message reported it to an assistant principal, who alerted authorities.



Michigan State Police said the student admitted to sending the threat. However, the investigation determined the student did not have access to firearms to carry out the threat. He has been suspended until further notice and was released to his parents.



The school was closed today and police conducted extra patrols of the area.



State Police will forward the investigation report to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential charges.