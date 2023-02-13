Livingston County Pheasants Forever To Host Annual Banquet

February 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The newly re-formed Livingston County Chapter of Pheasants Forever is bringing back its annual banquet this Friday.



Pheasants Forever is a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of pheasants and other upland bird populations in North America.



President Shane Preston says the Chapter was run for a number of years with local leaders and over time, some got kind-of burned out but they’ve now brought the Chapter back to life. It went inactive just before the pandemic and was brought back last spring. Preston says they’ve been meeting regularly and are having their first banquet and he’s really excited about the direction of the Chapter.



Preston says the Chapter mission is to protect, restore, and enhance wildlife habitat by establishing and maintaining local projects. He says they create, improve and preserve upland bird habitats; foster youth hunting and outdoor activities; develop, distribute, and foster conservation education; and introduce and advance prudent management of conservation policies.



Preston says historically, the Chapter has done seed sales or worked with landowners that want to create habitat for pheasants, hosted youth days where they teach youth how to properly handle firearms, and enjoy the abundance of natural resources.



Preston said they want to get back to some of those local projects but it first starts with a little fundraising.



The 2023 Annual Banquet will take place Friday at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Doors open at 5:30pm, with dinner served at 7pm. Preston says the event will feature a silent auction, raffles, giveaways, a nice meal, and a fun evening full of camaraderie with likeminded people interested in habitat and conservation.



The Chapter meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7pm at the Howell American Legion Post 141. Preston says they work together to come up with conservation projects and welcome volunteers to attend.



Tickets for the banquet are $85 for a membership and a meal, with a couple ticket price of $150. For current life members, tickets are $50 and Preston says there are still silver and gold sponsorships available.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the provided link.