LCCC To Host Workshops For Seniors & Veterans

August 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some upcoming events and workshops for senior citizens and veterans are planned this month and next by a local non-profit.



Livingston County Catholic Charities Senior Services team is hosting a Scam Education and Awareness Workshop at Village Manor in Hartland on Wednesday, August 21st. It will educate attendees on the latest scams and how to avoid them, as well as what to do if someone has already been scammed.



Two additional events are set next month.



On September 11th, the Senior Services team is hosting a half-day workshop on Battling Loneliness and Isolation for Seniors and Veterans.



On September 14th, Catholic Charities Special Ministries group will be playing in their annual Softball game. The game is from 11am to 3pm and all activities will take place at the Howell High School baseball fields. There will be arts and crafts, t-Shirts, food for sale, and a 50/50 raffle.



Flyers for the upcoming workshops are attached.