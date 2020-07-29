More COVID-19 Scams Targeting Senior Citizens

July 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local agency is again advising the community about scams targeting senior citizens and vulnerable populations.



Livingston County Catholic Charities says sadly it seems that more scams are coming out of the woodwork during these chaotic times of crisis. LCCC Community Liaison coworkers, as certified Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program Counselors, report receiving recent notifications about more COVID-19 related scams. The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is warning seniors and their families about calls from scammers that are saying they are from Medicare. The caller is offering to send the senior COVID-19 testing kits, vaccines, prescriptions, and supplies such as masks, creams, hand sanitizer, as well as a total Covid-19 treatment kit. Local officials also advise seniors to contact their doctor if they’re experiencing any potential symptoms of COVID-19, not a doctor they have never met that calls them on the phone. Seniors are again reminded to never give out personal information over the phone but also review their Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) carefully when it comes to identify any mistakes or fraudulent charges.



Those with questions or concerns can contact Livingston County Catholic Charities Community Liaison staff at 517-545-5944 and ask for Beth or Melodie.