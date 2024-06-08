Livingston County Catholic Charities Hosts Salute To The Stars

June 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





PRESS RELEASE – Salute to the Stars Breaks Record



On the evening of May 30th, 2024, Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) hosted their annual Salute to the Stars Celebration, where guests enjoyed a night of joyous celebration, exciting announcements, and fellowship.



The event featured several new Legacy Awards named after instrumental people in LCCC’s history:



•Munsell Family Volunteer of the Year: Don Root.

•Mark Robinson Community Impact Award: Weingartz.

•Deacon Jim Kasprzak Partner in Faith Award: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Attendees were also treated to a special speech by Emmy Award winner Chuck Gaidica. The night concluded with an exhilarating live donation auction, that raised nearly $25,000 for LCCC’s Special Ministries program. The event in total raised over $70,000 for the agency.



A highlight of the evening was the Riccardi family, who shared their heartfelt experience with LCCC’s Special Ministries (SMLC) program. The Riccardi’s shared how Special Ministries has changed their lives and how the staff and other participants have become more like family to them. Special Ministries has created a safe and welcoming environment for their child to continue to grow and thrive as an adult!



The celebration also included a silent auction, a photobooth by Christine Asher, live music by Devyn Mitchell, delectable desserts from Torch 180, and a delicious dinner.



Livingston County Catholic Charities extends its deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support received for this event and other initiatives. The generosity of donors, guests, and sponsors is crucial in enabling LCCC to offer life-changing and life-saving services to the residents of Livingston County.



The event was made possible by our generous sponsors:



•Premier Sponsor: Weingartz

•Griffith Realty

•Hartland Eye Care

•Trinity Health

•Lake Trust Credit Union

•Donna England

•Gerry and Beth Munsell

•Elizabeth and Bruce Hundley

•Bank of Ann Arbor

•Kem Krest

•Pikk Security Solutions

•Bredernitz, Wagner & Co., PC

•Brighton Ford

•Dan Hall’s Pinckney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

•DTE Energy

•EctoHR Inc.

•Executive Wealth Management

•Terese and David Kent

•K of C Councils 8169, 7304, and 13450

•Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

•Karl & Cathi LeBlanc

•Micro Works Computing, Inc.

•Mike Terry, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Professionals

•Mark Robinson & Anne Pavlic

•Eric & Devon Ross

•St. Agnes Catholic Church

•Stan Schafer



Thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable evening possible and for supporting the vital work of LCCC.