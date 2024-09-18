LCCC Hosting Mental Health Education Group Therapy

September 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Mental health education groups will be meeting monthly and focus on a variety of topics.



Livingston County Catholic Charities is hosting Psychoeducational and Group Therapy on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 10am to 11:30am.



The group aims to help clients and others continue building skills to assist in their recovery and mental health journey.



Officials say they want to spread the word about the group to reach everyone in need of additional support.



The October session is “Your Brain and Mental Health”. Others include anger, grief and loss, sleep and meditation, and social support and habit stacking.



An informational flyer is attached. Everyone is said to be welcome.