Volunteers Sought For LCCC's Annual Christmas Blessings Project

November 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for an annual Christmas project that has served vulnerable senior citizens in Livingston County for over 28 years – and there’s said to be a record need this year.



Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) along with local businesses, churches, organizations, schools, and local community members are looking forward to providing much-needed basic needs items, Christmas cheer, and friendly visits to local home-bound and low-income seniors through this year’s Christmas Blessing Project.



Organizers say the project is a tremendous undertaking each year in the community - providing love, help, and hope to vulnerable and homebound county seniors.



Last year’s Christmas Blessing project provided food boxes, cleaning products, hygiene items, paper products and more to 280 county seniors and their families. LCCC plans to serve a record 300 county seniors this upcoming Christmas season.



LCCC says the winter months are a difficult time of year for vulnerable seniors who have to contend with higher utility costs that affect their ability to purchase food or life-saving medications on their limited incomes. They also often hear that they feel lonely and isolated during this time of year and are overjoyed when they receive their special Christmas delivery and cheerful visits.



Catholic Charities senior outreach staff work with local seniors throughout the year to connect them to critical resources and services to help them remain independent in their homes as long as safely possible. Many recipients of the Christmas Blessing Project are clients at LCCC, however, the annual program is open to any county senior in need.



The Board and co-workers at LCCC say they’re grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity thus far but the project is also far from complete.



LCCC is seeking volunteers to assist with both packing and delivering the Christmas Blessing Boxes.



Anyone interested in volunteering, knows of a senior in need, or has questions can contact Ryan Skomial at ryan@livingstoncc.org.



LCCC further thanked its partner and sponsors that include: "Walmart, Hartland Lions Club, St. Patrick Catholic Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Scotta Family, Weingartz, Livingston County Sunrise Rotary, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kem Krest, Meijer, Dan Hall Pinckney Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Knights of Columbus Council #2659, Knights of Columbus Council #7304, Griffith Realty, In Memory of Marlene Newman, The Core Institute, Rhetech, Quality Care of Howell and the many other wonderful partners hosting collections for this project".