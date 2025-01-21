Catholic Charities Celebrates Historic Year For Christmas Blessing Project

January 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Catholic Charities says this Christmas season, the spirit of generosity and compassion was alive and well, as the 2024 Christmas Blessing Project achieved a "record-breaking milestone".



Thanks to the unwavering support of the community, LCCC provided 364 low-income and homebound seniors with blessing boxes, more than doubling the number served in 2021.



The project, which received over $85,000 in monetary and in-kind donations, was brought to life by the dedication of more than 200 volunteers. Together, they contributed over 900 hours of their time, ensuring each blessing box was thoughtfully packed with essential items and delivered with heartfelt care.



A recipient shared a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude: "Thank you so very much for the blessing boxes. Everything is greatly appreciated. You are a blessing to so many of us seniors, and we wish you well in the New Year."



These words, echoed by many, capture the profound impact of this initiative. Beyond the items in the boxes, donors provided the priceless gifts of hope and connection to seniors who might otherwise feel forgotten during the holiday season.



Livingston County Catholic Charities said it is honored to host this community-driven project, but it is the generosity of donors and volunteers that truly makes it possible. It says “Together, we have created moments of joy and hope that will be cherished for years to come. To see the joy and gratitude your contributions inspired, please visit our Facebook page for photos from this year’s project. Thank you to all of our community partners and generous donors!”



More information on donors and those who contributed are available in the attached release.