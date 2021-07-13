Complexities Of Caregiving Focus Of New Webinar Series

July 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free six-week webinar is starting this month focused on support for caregivers as they continue on their journey with loved ones.



Complexities of Caregiving is a virtual online series that will be held on Wednesdays in July and August, starting next week. It’s part of caregiver support activities put on by Livingston County Catholic Charities that are offered free to everyone in the community who is caring for a loved one with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Bodies, chemo brain, and other memory-related diseases.



The upcoming six-week webinar is being presented by Andrea Holzner with the Alzheimer’s Integrative Wellness Group. The interactive web series will cover various topics including communication, positive approaches, behavior challenges, changes in intimacy, medicines/alternative medicine and end-of-life care.



The series will be held via Zoom and there will be open discussions as well as realistic dementia behavior role plays.



An event flyer is attached with more information.