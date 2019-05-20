Event To Help Dementia Patients/Families Have Difficult Conversations

May 20, 2019

While an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis can be scary, Livingston County Catholic Charities is hosting an event to help loved ones through the difficult conversations that will come.



Livingston County Catholic Charities is hosting Dementia Conversations, an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Tuesday, June 4th, at 4:30pm. It will take place at their Be Our Guest location, at 2020 East Grand River, Suite 103, in Howell.



LCCC Director of Senior Services, Suzi Snyder, said this is unlike other Alzheimer’s and dementia programs they’ve run in the past. Previously they’ve run programs for caregivers, how to communicate to someone with Alzheimer’s, and the behaviors of one with the disease. Snyder said she is excited about this one in particular because it is “jumping aboard ahead of time,” for “when you first initially receive the diagnosis and you’re still aware of your surroundings.”



Several topics will be covered throughout the afternoon. Time will be spent on discussing when an elderly loved one should go to the doctor, and how important it is to be open with them about forgetfulness or other problems they may be having but are confused about. A second topic will discuss the victim’s ability to drive; when is it safe to, when is it not any longer? And finally, how to have conversations regarding legal and financial plans. Snyder says that being involved early on is important, for farther down the disease-line, the patient may not be able to.



This event is free, but registration is required. Do so by calling 1-800-272-3900, or by visiting the link below to register online. (MK)