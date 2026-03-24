County Board Approves Livingston County Veteran Services Millage Resolution

March 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resolution for the renewal of the Livingston County Veterans Services millage was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners during a packed meeting Monday night.



The resolution authorizes ballot language for a millage renewal for a term of 6 years from 2028-2033 with a millage rate of point-1117 to be on the August 2026 ballot.



It came after a lengthy call to the public and lengthy board discussion, and some differences of opinion.



The resolution was deemed somewhat of a “compromise” agreement following an earlier clash between the Livingston County Veterans Services Committee and Commissioner Wes Nakagiri as head of a board subcommittee over a resolution he authorized changing the proposed millage rate and date.



The Committee had sought a millage rate of point-1127 in August, as compared to Nakagiri’s point-1117 to be moved to the November election.



Following controversy and backlash from the veteran community, Board Chair Nick Fiani and Commissioner Frank Sample met with Veterans Services Director Ramon Baca and the Veteran Services Committee last week. Thus a mutual agreement – Monday night’s approved resolution – was reached for a ballot date of this August and the millage rate of point-1117, the current rate.



Baca commented that “Veterans Services leadership, not the commissioners, develops the budget and identifies what is needed to effectively serve those who have served. When efficiencies are achieved and savings occur, that reflects the dedicated work of the professionals carrying out these services - rather than the result of public commentary or political positioning”. He went on to note they also have a duty to plan ahead for veterans and be prepared for when demand increases, and he’s glad they reached consensus on this issue.



Before the vote, a power point presentation was delivered by Nakagiri under the “reports” portion of the meeting to support his position and arguments - which included his personal projected calculations and research regarding the differing rates and impacts - as well as “fake news” reports. Nakagiri maintains moving to a November election increases voter turnout and margin of victory and stressed “this is nothing against veterans”. He stated the rate he proposed, point-1117-mills, is the same as the current rate, and there is no reduction in funding. He states there would be “no program cuts, provides ample reserve funds, funding goes up faster than inflation, and the millage becomes a renewal, not a new tax increase”. Nakagiri further re-affirmed his pledge to “oppose and vote against any efforts to increase taxes”.



Nakagiri stated “What really aggravates me the most is the misinformation that was out there saying that I and the commission were cutting the veterans funding – absolutely false”.



A motion from Nakagiri to amend the resolution to put the proposal on the November ballot failed, with only Commissioner Doug Helzerman in support.



Commissioner Dave Domas commented “it’s their department, their issues, their people and their resolution so keep your hands off it – thank you”.



A main point of contention was not so much the change in the proposed rate, but the Committee’s recommendation being bypassed and changed unilaterally.



Committee Vice Chair Joe Riker has served roughly eight years on the committee – including seven as chairman before recently stepping down to his current role to make way for new leadership. He thanked Fiani and Sample for the “productive discussion” last week, before commenting that local government’s most basic duty it to follow the rules.



Riker asserted to Commissioner Nakagiri the 2026 board rules are the governing rules of the board and they state “recommendations from the Committee from shall be forwarded to the Board of Commissioners - it does not say if the chair likes them or after the chair rewrites them”.



Former Veteran Services Director Mary Durst resigned in 2022 and spoke out at call to the public - prefacing that what she had to say didn’t apply to everyone on the board now but it has in the past.



“The board has long used Livingston County Veteran Services as a political pawn to try and improve their political optics under the guise of ‘being good stewards of taxpayers money’ and to enhance personal egos – always claiming credit for Livingston County Veteran Services’ accomplishments, while often actively hindering the work being done by the department. Today is just one example of many…Don’t tell me this is about being good stewards of taxpayer money – because the numbers prove otherwise. If you want to prove to the taxpayers that you are the ‘conservative, fiscally-responsible Republicans you so desperately want to be viewed as’ quit the political games and let the experts you hired do their jobs without hindering their work – stop with the attitude of ‘I know better than the experts’. Durst went on to say “I know LCVS is successful not because of the Board of Commissioners but in spite of it, and your micro-management only continues to hurt the department”.



Later in the meeting after the first public comment period Nakagiri stated “Yes, there’s a divisive atmosphere here - I don’t want it, I don’t like it. I recognize from comments that have been made tonight I could have done things better. I should have been more - well I thought I was being collaborative - I should have been more collaborative. And for that, I will publicly apologize for, and I use that for an opportunity to better myself in the future…so I’ve learned something from here”.



A link to the approved resolution is provided top. The meeting and full discussion can be viewed on the county website. The link is provided bottom.