Livingston County Board Of Commissioners Seeks Applicants For District 3 Vacancy

August 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for a vacancy in Commission District 3.



State law stipulates that a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners must be filled by a majority vote of the Commission within 30 days from the date of the vacancy.



The length of the appointment is through December 31st, 2028.



The vacancy follows the recent passing of 50-year-old Frank Sample. A link to his obituary is provided.



Applicants must be registered voters of District 3 which includes all of Iosco, Putnam and Unadilla Townships, the Village of Pinckney, Precinct 6 of Hamburg Township and Precinct 1 of Handy Township.



The Board of Commissioners requests that interested individuals submit a letter of interest and résumé, and include an email address for further communication.



Letters of interest and resumes can be delivered or mailed to the office of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at 304 E. Grand River Avenue, Ste 201, Howell, MI 48843, or e-mailed to commissioners@livgov.com.



The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday, August 17th. Applicants should anticipate being available for interviews the week of August 17th.