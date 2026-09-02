Livingston Audubon Naturalists to Host "All About Bluebirds" Program

September 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Livingston Audubon Naturalists this month will launch its inaugural nature programs with “All About Bluebirds”.



The group welcomes Adam Edmunds, the Livingston County Coordinator for the Michigan Bluebird Society and Laurel Zoet, Naturalist Educator as they reveal the fascinating world of Bluebirds.



Attendees can come learn about bluebirds’ habits, diet, their natural nests and human built boxes. The vibrant birds are can be spotted in backyards, or along meadows and pastures throughout Michigan.



The program is September 10th at First Presbyterian Church in Brighton. Meetings are free and all ages and levels of expertise are welcome.