Livingston ATHENA Leadership Awards Ceremony Thursday in Brighton

October 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This year's recipients of the Livingston ATHENA Leadership Awards will be recognized during a ceremony Thursday evening in Brighton.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lake Trust Credit Union, is recognizing three recipients "whose impact within our communities reflects the principles at the heart of ATHENA Leadership."



“ATHENA challenges us to think differently about what leadership looks like. It isn’t only about what you accomplish. It’s about who you bring with you, the doors you open and what becomes possible for others because you choose to lead. Patricia, Cecilia and LACASA Center each demonstrate that in a different way, and together they represent the kind of leadership we want to continue cultivating throughout Livingston County,” said Janelle Smith, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Patricia Claffey | ATHENA Leadership Award



A former Chief Operating Officer of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and current LACASA Board Chair, Claffey was recognized for a career of leadership and service that has included advancing healthcare, mentoring women leaders and helping lead major initiatives that have expanded resources for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.



Cecilia Shand | ATHENA Youth Leadership Award



At 17, Brighton High School student Cecilia Shand founded Ballet Beyond Borders to expand access to dance for underserved youth and has used her leadership to champion inclusion and representation, including partnerships providing dancewear and ballet opportunities for children with disabilities.



LACASA Center | ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award



LACASA Center was recognized for creating a culture of mentorship, professional development and internal advancement where women have built long term careers and progressed from internships into senior leadership roles, while extending that commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the community.



WHMI's Madison June will serve as emcee for Thursday evening's event.



This year’s keynote speaker is Michelle Gilbert, founder and Chief Engine Officer of Purple Engine Coaching & Consulting, who will address something nearly every leader encounters: the conversations we would rather avoid.



Her presentation, “Stop Avoiding the Conversation,” will share practical strategies for navigating difficult

conversations with confidence, clarity and purpose.



Thursday's awards ceremony runs 5 pm to 7:30 pm at Lake Trust Credit Union's headquarters at 4605 S. Old US Highway 23, Brighton, MI 48114.



Registration is open. More information is linked below.