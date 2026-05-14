2026 Livingston ATHENA Leadership Awards Nominations Sought

May 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 2026 Livingston ATHENA Leadership Awards nominations are open.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce says “The women shaping Livingston County deserve to be celebrated, help us honor them”.



Last year, the Chamber says it launched something special and they’re excited to continue celebrating the powerful women who lead, inspire, and lift Livingston County forward



This year, the Chamber is honoring one recipient in each of three categories: the ATHENA Leadership Award, the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award, and the ATHENA Youth Leadership Award.



The Chamber said “Anyone who knows a woman who leads with integrity, dedicates herself to the development of others, and embodies the spirit of giving back, we want to hear about her”.



Nominations are due by July 30 through the provided linked form or email dsamples@howell.org with questions.



Nomination Night will take place July 30th from 4 to 6pm at The Reserve Event Center in Pinckney. The keynote speaker is Michelle Massey, Vice President of Community Outreach and Technical Support at TechSmith and a 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient. Complimentary beverages and light appetizers will be served and the evening is open to the community. The link to register is provided bottom.



The Chamber reminds to “Save the date for October 15th, where we will gather as a community to celebrate and honor the women who embody everything the ATHENA Awards stand for, and reveal this year's award recipients”.



An event flyer is attached.