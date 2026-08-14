Livingston County Asst. Prosecutor Kate Kerbrat Honored With State Tribute

August 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Kate Kerbrat was honored with a special tribute Thursday morning at the historic courthouse in downtown Howell.



State Representative Ann Bollin presented Kerbrat with a special tribute honoring her selection as the 2026 “National Traffic Safety Prosecutor of the Year”.



Representative Bollin recognized Kerbrat’s outstanding commitment to traffic safety, her dedication to prosecuting serious traffic related offenses, and her work advocating for victims and their families. Bollin noted Kerbrat’s role in keeping the Livingston County community safe and holding dangerous drivers accountable and promoting safer roads throughout Michigan.



Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry, along with members of the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office staff, were present for the presentation and joined in recognizing Kerbrat for the significant national honor.



Also in attendance were 44th Circuit Court Chief Judge Matthew McGivney, 53rd District Court Judge Shawna Murphy, and 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain, who came to recognize Kerbrat and honor her achievement.



Prosecutor Henry said “We are grateful to have Kate’s work and exceptional dedication recognized by Representative Bollin and honored to have those in attendance as she was presented with this tribute”.



Kerbrat’s national recognition reflects her work prosecuting serious traffic offenses and advocating for victims of traffic crashes, while also highlighting the collaborative efforts of prosecutors, law enforcement, victim advocates, and community partners working together to improve traffic safety.