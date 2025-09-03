New Fees Approved For Livingston County Animal Shelter

September 3, 2025

New fees are being implemented at the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



The request was approved by the Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting.



The Animal Shelter determined a need to change its fee schedule due to increased demand, medical, and care cost.



The resolution states the Animal Shelter Department has elected, due to fiscal responsibility, to increase clinic fees and charge special adoption pricing for breed specific and update fees for additional services and update the yearly schedule for clinic household income.



The Department will continue to give a discount to approved rescue groups for animals that have completed the mandatory stray hold and special event pricing as needed.

The fee schedule changes are as follows:



-Return to Owner vaccines $15 each will be a mandatory charge unless proof of a current vaccine can be provided (distempter, bordetella, rabies)



-Required $50 non-refundable deposit at the time of making an appointment for the low-income clinic with all canine procedures to hold a spot, this deposit will be applied to the final receipt the day of surgery. *non-refundable with no call/no show



-Court Ordered Quarantine: Intake (per animal) $100 Daily board (per animal) $65 *caution animal/high risk



-ACO Impound (prosecution case): Intake (per animal) $75 Daily board (per animal) $40 *these fees cover the required vet exam on intake and many of these animals require additional daily care during their stay.



-Canine Spay $250 *$450

-Canine Neuter $200 *$350

-Feline Spay $125

-Feline Neuter $90

-Microchip $25



All other fees charged by the Livingston County Animal Shelter will remain the same.



Shelter Director Christy Peterson asserted during the meeting that the Animal Shelter will continue to work with members of the community to assist with their pets’ needs should cost be a concern.



Peterson said they haven’t increased fees in 5 years and they are not a “revenue maker – just to cover costs”.



One speaker during call to the public questioned the difference between raising the fees for the Animal Sheler and a similar request from the Health Department – which hasn’t raised fees in over ten years. That request was challenged at length by Chair Jay Drick at a July meeting and pushed out to budget talks.