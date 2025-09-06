LCCOA To Host "Aging Parents Resource Fair"

September 6, 2025

A free “Aging Parents Resource Fair” is planned that organizers say offers “tons of great resources for seniors, those caring for them, and those who love them”.



The Livingston County Consortium on Aging (LCCOA) is putting on the Aging Parents Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 16, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. The resource fair will be at 2/42 Community Church, located at 7526 Grand River in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Consortium on Aging provides collaboration, advocacy, and communication between agencies and persons concerned with the provision of services to all aging adults.



The event is free to the public and will connect seniors and their caregivers to the many resources available to them, including transportation, nutritional care, support services, financial counseling, home safety, respite care, home care, and more.



There will be free raffles where attendees have the chance to win from a variety of vendors.



The LCCOA will also present the winner of the annual Commitment to Caring Award at the event.



The Commitment to Caring Award recognizes an individual or organization that goes above and beyond to make a difference in our community. As part of the honor, the awardee selects a non-profit of their choice, and a donation will be made to that nonprofit in their honor.



Officials said a special thank you is owed to Diamond and Platinum Sponsors, including AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services, Planted Provisioning, Cooper, Riesterer & Gross PLC, MediLodge of Howell and Livingston and Visiting Angels.



Vendors and sponsors may still be able to register. Visit the event website for more information. That link is provided, along with an event flyer.