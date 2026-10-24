Livingston County Abilities Alliance Seeks Community Input

October 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local coalition of disability service organizations and community advocates is seeking some community input.



The Livingston County Abilities Alliance Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body is asking Livingston County residents with disabilities to complete a short Needs Survey to help identify gaps and better understand the needs of community members.



Input from community members who have disabilities provides critical information to help develop an action plan and to create new opportunities for people of all abilities.



The bi-annual survey is confidential and anonymous.



haring the Abilities Alliance Needs Survey helps ensure that data is accurate, representative, and useful for guiding the Abilities Alliance Workgroup in setting goals and objectives to support individuals of all abilities.



Who Should Take the Needs Survey?



The survey is open to any Livingston County community member with a disability, aged 0-100, is encouraged to participate! Caregivers, support persons, parents and providers of individuals with disabilities are welcome to assist in completing the survey to represent their perspectives.



How Can the Survey be Accessed?



● Online, by scanning a QR code or visiting the provided link



● Over the phone, by calling 517-586-2039



● Email Grace Dennis at gdennis@cmhliv.org for a paper copy



A flyer is attached.



The Needs Survey will be open until Friday, October 30th.



The Abilities Alliance Workgroup is a coalition of disability service organizations and community advocates that strive to provide the most effective services for people of all abilities in Livingston County.