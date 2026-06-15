Livingston County 2026 Latex Paint Recycling Event

June 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Latex Paint Recycling Event



The Livingston County Solid Waste Program is hosting a Latex Paint Recycling Event this week.



It’s set for this Wednesday, June 17th from 4 to 8pm.



The County says “This is your opportunity to recycle all those cans of unused or leftover latex paint you have laying around in your basement or garage.



Fees will apply – 1-quart container or smaller will be $.50 each, 1-gallon containers will be $2.00 each and 5-gallon containers will be $10 each. Payment will be accepted in the form of cash or check only.



The event is a one-day event and will be by appointment only. Registration can be done in the provided link.



Events such as this are made possible through the Livingston County Drain Commissioner-Solid Waste Program and the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.

Further information is available on the provided website or by calling the Livingston County Solid Waste Program at 517-545-9609 during normal business hours of 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. You can also email: solidwaste@livgov.com.



An event flyer is attached.



Photo: Livingston County.