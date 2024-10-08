Livingston Co. Families Can Receive Free Diapers and Car Seat Checks Starting Tuesday

October 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Livingston County is offering free diapers to families in need starting this Tuesday.



Livingston County is continuing their partnership with the Monroe County Opportunity Program to distribute free diapers and wipes to in-county families that meet the income requirements, they said on their website.



“Eligible households are only able to receive diapers for 4 months in a row during a 12-month period,” a Facebook post from the City of Brighton, MI Government said. “This begins with the first package received after October 1, 2024.”



Along with the free diapers, the Brighton Area Fire Authority will be on hand to do free car seat checks.



Distribution will take place at the Livingston County Health Department, which is located at 2300 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell.



The first event will be Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.



Proof of residency is required. The person receiving the diapers must live in the same home as the child, and the child must be under 18, officials said.



Officials said those with questions can call the Monroe County opportunity Program 734-241-2775.



Additional information, including dates for following distributions, can be found at greatstartlivingston.org.



(photo credit: Livingston County Health Department)