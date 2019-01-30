Whitmore Lake Warming Shelter Of Living Water Open

A local church will serve as a warming center through Friday for those in need.



Living Water Church of Whitmore Lake’s building at 200 Barker Road will be open as a warming shelter from 9pm tonight through 9am Friday for anyone who needs it. Officials say people can bring sleeping bags and pillows as there will be floor space for those that want to rest. Coffee, water, and internet access will be available, along with plenty of food. Rides can also potentially be arranged.



Anyone interested in making donations or volunteering to help staff the building is asked to message Living Water Church on Facebook or call Ken Dignan at 734-546-7803. (JM)