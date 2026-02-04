Livingston County Sheriff's Office Responds To "Shots Fired" Call

February 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews





***6:30pm - scene cleared.





***6pm update:



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI the situation involved a barricaded subject experiencing a mental crisis who shot around the inside of a trailer, and later took his own life.



There is no threat to general public safety and people are asked to continue to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.







Original story:



Authorities are responding to reports of a possible shooting in Genoa Township this afternoon.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy confirmed for WHMI that they received a “shots fired call”. No other details have been released, as the incident is ongoing.



At around 3pm, Livingston County Emergency Management reported “There is a major incident on Court St & Grand River in Genoa Township. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes”. That would be in the Brighton Village Manufactured Home Community.



There have been un-confirmed reports that the nearby 2/42 Community Church was being placed on lockdown. Other reports indicate the church was being used as a warming center for those who can’t go home due to the situation.



This is a developing story and information will be provided on-air and online as it becomes available.



Photos and/or tips can be emailed to: news@whmi.com.