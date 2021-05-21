Veterans Services Build Out Project Up For Approval

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work could be getting underway soon on the new Livingston County Veterans Services office.



The department will be leasing space at 1420 Lawson Drive in Genoa Township, in a strip mall off Grand River next to the Secretary of State’s office. Signage is up advertising the new home of the department. The Veterans Services Committee met Wednesday evening, where Director Mary Durst delivered a progress update on the new office. She stated that a resolution authorizing the build out project will be before the Livingston County Board of Commissioners on Monday.



Durst reported that the resolution went before the Finance Committee and was unanimously approved so it will be before the full board Monday. Once approved, Durst said they’ll be good to go and the whole build-out will take around 90 days, with the exception of one time that can take 11 to 13 weeks lead time. She said it’s anticipated they’ll be moving in September.



Four bids were submitted for the project. The contract is proposed to be awarded to Heaney General Contractors Inc. in an amount not to exceed $467,600, which includes a $25,000 contingency. In addition the being the low bidder, the company was said to have positive references and impressed officials with their level of thoroughness in reviewing the contract. The total project cost is pegged at $787,919, which includes flooring and furniture and architectural services.



The project has been budgeted and will be funded through the voter-approved Veteran’s Millage and special revenue fund.