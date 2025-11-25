LivCo Veteran Services Giving Away Meijer Gift Cards Ahead of Thanksgiving

November 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veteran Services is offering Meijer gift cards to families who may have missed out on gift baskets and other items offered by other groups ahead of Thanksgiving.



According to a Facebook post, "Livingston County Veteran Services wants to make sure you and your family can enjoy a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Stop by and receive a Meijer gift card to help make that happen — while supplies last."



Those picking up a gift card must show a State ID with a Livingston County address, along with your DD214.



You can call LCVS for more details at (517) 546-6338.