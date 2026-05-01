LivCo Veteran Services Expands Transportation Program for Non-Medical Trips

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veteran Services on Friday announced it has expanded its transportation program to include countywide, non-medical trips.



This new offering will provide essential flexibility and significantly enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families who reside in Livingston County, according to LCVS.



Eligible non-medical trips may include, but are not limited to, grocery shopping, prescription pickup, employment-related transportation, bill payment, banking, and participation in recreational or senior programs.



Medical transportation will remain the program’s highest priority. Rides for medical appointments may be scheduled up to 30 days in advance.



Non-medical transportation requests may be scheduled up to one week in advance during regular business hours. This structure ensures that critical healthcare needs are met while still providing expanded access to other essential services.



Additionally, this expansion is designed to be flexible. Should demand for medical transportation increase to a level that impacts service delivery, non-medical transportation services may be scaled back or suspended as needed to preserve priority access for medical appointments.



To schedule a ride:



1. A passenger must provide a DD Form 214 showing an “Honorable” discharge to LCVS prior to scheduling their first ride.



2. To schedule your ride, call LETS at (517) 546-6600. When you reach a Dispatcher, mention your veteran status.



• Non-medical rides within the county can be scheduled up to one week in advance.



• Rides for medical appointments within a 50-mile radius of the LCVS office can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance of the appointment.



"Overall, this initiative represents a proactive, community-focused response to a growing transportation need and positions LCVS to better serve veterans across Livingston County," according to the agency's statement.



If you or someone you know is a veteran, call Veteran Services at (517) 546-6338 to learn more about available benefits.