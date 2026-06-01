LivCo United Way Sets August 5 for Annual Day of Caring

June 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 5. That's the Livingston County United Way's annual Day of Caring.



"Like last year, we'll doing lots of projects around the community for home-bound individuals or families that are unable to do home repairs and projects that are needed for their safety, and/or just for the ease of getting around," said Executive Director Carrie Newstead.



"We work at non-profits as well. So, we'll be go and work at different non-profits."



In 2025, 79 projects took place and involved over 850 volunteers. They included proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, churches, disabled residents and non-profit agencies.



"It's a great day to show community spirit and volunteerism. We try to promote that when you volunteer, it's actually good for your health," Newstead added.



"We have a huge lunch where everyone comes and they talk about how they feel, from being able to volunteer and helping those in our community that need it."



Applications for home projects are being accepted through June 15. You can sign up to volunteer for Day of Caring through June 30.



More information is linked below.