LivCo Salvation Army Launches $250K Challenge Match to Move Into New Building

August 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Salvation Army of Livingston County is seeking your support to help get them over the top on a fundraising campaign to move into a new building.



Capt. Robert Leach and his wife Stephanie, were on WHMI's Morning Drive to talk about their $250k challenge match to allow the non-profit to service more families in our area.



"We're building a new building and hoping to be moving in by the end of September, we'll be in our new location," said Leach.



The new building at 2464 Dorr Road has been years in making, and once complete, it is expected to increase the number of individuals served annually from about 2,500 to roughly 4,000, along with expanding housing assistance, increasing grocery assistance and social service programs.



"The new building offers three classrooms for youth programming, a specialized commercial kitchen to help cook meals and serve meals, a devoted warming center for people who come in, that also has a bathroom devoted directly for them, with a shower, laundry, everything," said Stephanie Leach.



Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations to the Salvation Army's Pathway to Dignity Capital Campaign will be matched, to reach the remaining fundraising goal of $500,000.



To make a contribution, please contact Nicole Moor at (517) 295-4342 or donate online at the links below.