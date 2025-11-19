LivCo Road Commission: Railroad Crossing Work on Barron Thursday

November 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission says milling and resurfacing work is scheduled Thursday at the railroad crossing on Barron Road, about a quarter-mile west of Oak Grove Road.



That portion of Barron will be closed while crews for Great Lakes Central Railroad pave the approaches to the tracks from each direction of Barron.



Signs are placed near the crossing to notify motorists of the upcoming closure.



The job is expected to take just one day.



As always, weather adversities, changes in contractor’s schedules, or other factors could alter the timing described in this advisory. The Livingston County Road Commission will issue revised advisories for those projects with high traffic impacts.