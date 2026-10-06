Free "LivCo Launchpad" Event Wednesday, October 14th

October 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event next week aims to boost local entrepreneurs and businesses.



Presented through a partnership among the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council of Livingston County, and the Livingston Business HUB - with support from regional small-business advocates – the LivCo Launchpad will take place on Wednesday, October 14th from 8 to 11:30am at 123 E. Washington Street in Howell. That’s the Chamber building. Admission is free, and pre-registration is requested.



Organizers said “The business plan on the napkin has a next step. So does the side hustle that outgrew the kitchen table. The morning puts lenders, mentors, accountants, and educators under one roof, so founders can get answers in hours instead of months.



Economic Development Manager-Livingston, Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Jo Self commented “The best way to build a county where people can work, shop, and spend their weekends close to home is to help the people who already live here start something. Every microbusiness that opens keeps dollars, jobs, and talent local. Launchpad puts the people who can make that happen in one room for one morning."



LivCo Launchpad is built for Livingston County entrepreneurs at any point in the journey:



• Idea-phase founders can test their concept and leave with a plan for what to do next.



• Hobbyists going formal can learn how to register an LLC or DBA, get an EIN, and handle taxes.



• Home-based businesses eyeing a storefront can dig into commercial leasing, local zoning, and storefront grants.



• Businesses one to three years in can explore microloans, hiring support, and growth strategy.





What to expect



Attendees will move through fast 15-to-20-minute speed seminars, each built around one practical skill. They can also sit down one-on-one with technical assistance providers, lenders, and advisers to ask about their own business, not a hypothetical one. Coffee and a continental breakfast keep the networking easy.



The schedule is simple. Check-in and breakfast run from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. A short welcome follows at 8:30. From 8:45 to 11:30, seminars, consultations, and the partner expo run side by side.



The support network



Currently confirmed partners include:

1. Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLWBC) – LIFT Microloans & Business Certification

2. New Economy Initiative (NEI) – Regional Technical Assistance & Grant Partner

3. SCORE – Tax, Legal & Executive Mentorship

4. Michigan SBDC – Market Research & Business Planning

5. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses – Executive Business Education & Growth Advising

6. Livingston Business HUB & EOS – Entrepreneurial Operating System & Facility Infrastructure

7. Michigan Women Forward (MWF) – Small Business CDFI Microloans ($2,500–$50,000)

8. Lake Trust Credit Union – Business Banking & Commercial Lending

9. Northwood University – Business Education & Professional Upskilling

10. SMP Business & Tax Services – Business and Tax Strategy

11. Roar Consulting – Podcasting & Digital Content Strategy

12. Zeedia Media – Brand Archetypes & Marketing Strategy

13. Elev8te Services – Technology & Automation Solutions for Small Business

14. Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce

15. Howell Area Chamber of Commerce





Register and stay informed



Entrepreneurs should pre-register to reserve a spot. Seminar topics, schedule updates, and new vendors will be emailed to all who register. Registration is free.

Questions and sponsorship inquiries: Jo Self, jself@howell.org.



About the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the Livingston Business HUB, and Economic Development Council of Livingston County:



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce serves more than 650 members and is a catalyst for a vital business environment and an exceptional community. Through the Livingston Business HUB, the Chamber connects entrepreneurs and small businesses with coaching, training and resources to launch, grow and thrive. Working alongside the Economic Development Council of Livingston County (EDCLC), these efforts support business growth, strengthen the regional economy and expand opportunity across Livingston County.