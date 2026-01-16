LivCo Habitat for Humanity Seeks Donations Ahead of Campaign Deadline

January 16, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity has an important deadline approaching at the end of the month.



By Jan. 31, the organization’s goal is to raise a total of $50,000. The annual campaign has raised $27,704 so far, with only a couple more weeks left until the deadline.



Habitat Volunteer Jim Drouillard says he stays motivated knowing he’s able to help someone who could be struggling by fixing their floor or replacing a hot water heater.



There’s a link to learn more about ways to help the Livingston County Habitat for Humanity posted below.