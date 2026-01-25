LivCo Chapter of Pheasants Forever Hosting Annual Banquet Feb. 20

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're about a month out from the annual Pheasants Forever banquet. It's scheduled Friday, February 20 at Crystal Gardens.



All proceeds benefit the Livingston County chapter’s mission to protect, restore and enhance wildlife habitat by establishing and maintaining local projects.



“We create, improve and preserve upland bird habitat. We foster youth hunting and outdoor activities. We develop, distribute and foster conservation education to organizations like the 4-H, and we introduce and advance prudent management of conservation policies right here in Livingston County,” said member Shane Preston.



The local chapter has about 300 members and Variety Farms Game Preserve in Hartland serves as a home base for its annual youth event.



Single tickets to the February 20 banquet are $105, which includes a meal, two drink tickets and one-year memberships.



Preston says there is also eight-person table sponsor package for $1,200, which includes eight meals, 16 drink tickets, eight door prize tickets and eight annual Pheasant Forever memberships.



“So, if there any businesses out there looking to sponsor a great event, feel free to reach out to our chapter,” he added.



The group also will announce its youth scholarship winner this year.



