Local “Liv Love” Group Joins Focus HOPE March in Detroit

October 10, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A local grassroots group recently participated in a Focus HOPE March in Detroit.



On Sunday, October 8th, seventeen Livingston County residents attended the annual “Eleanor’s March 4 Hope in Detroit.



Dr Leo Hanifan, group organizer, describes “Livingston County People of Faith, United in Love for All People” known as “Liv-Love”. He said Livingston County is changing and becoming a more welcoming community for all people and many of them are working actively for racial equity and acceptance of people of color.



Hanifin told WHMI it’s about people “who share the view that we might be more accepting in Livingston County to all people and more loving of all people – and recognizing there are a lot of people working toward that end”. He said they got involved with Focus Hope because it was an opportunity for them to stand together for those values, that just happened to occur at this time.



The Livingston County contingent learned of the March through their churches and the Livingston County Diversity Council.



According to Focus HOPE’s website, Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE has brought thousands of men, women and children of every background together to walk the streets of Detroit for over 45 years in support of social justice issues.



Liv Love carried a banner in the parade proclaiming love for all people.



The “Liv Love” People of Faith of Livingston County will be planning more activities to live out the belief that all people are worthy of love, and that everyone benefits from a loving community of diverse races, religions and ethnicities.



For more information about “Liv Love”, email Hanifin at Leo.Hanifin@udmercy.edu.