Little Artists' Night at Cleary's Secunda Museum

March 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 260 people participated in Great Start Livingston’s Little Artists’ Night at the Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University this past Thursday. The free, hands-on play and learn STEAM events allowed babies, toddlers and preschoolers to explore the world of art.



Through interactive activities, inspired by internationally renowned artist Arthur Secunda, parents observed how art helps build a child’s language, creativity and confidence; while more than 150 kids finger-painted, drew pictures, made Arthur Secunda-inspired collages, and ink-rolled art designs.



“Little Artists' Night grew out of a wonderful connection with Suzanne Fischer, curator at the Arthur Secunda Museum,” reports Robin Schultz, coordinator at Livingston Great Start. “When we started talking about ways to bring families with young children into that space, it just made perfect sense. We knew it would be an amazing venue for one of our family events connecting families with the community and local resources. And what a night we had! So many families told us how much their children enjoyed the event and how much fun they had with their kids.



“Art is a perfect vehicle to support children’s development,” Schultz adds. “Tearing paper, finger painting, and making ink mark designs on paper all looks like play, and it is; but these activities are building the very skills and experiences that help little ones grow. Through this experience, we hope families will feel more connected to their child's development and to each other.



“We especially are grateful to Cleary University for welcoming our families and hosting us at the Arthur Secunda Museum. This is what Great Start Livingston is all about – connecting families, schools, and our community with the focus on preparing children for kindergarten and beyond,” Schultz adds.



The night was “incredible,” describes Suzanne Fischer, curator of the Arthur Secunda Museum.



“We set up four different art-making activities – two that were related to the museum art – and we had a scavenger hunt for the kids to find colors or shapes from Arthur’s artwork. It was a fantastic night of fun and creativity that everyone seemed to enjoy. We especially were happy to see how many parents walked through the museum and expressed interest in returning for a guided tour.”



“My 1 ½ year-old daughter had a lot of fun,” says Erin Neimi of Brighton. “I liked that the museum provided art activities she could do.”



Brittany Desentz of Howell brought her Irish twins ages 3 and 4 so they could interact with other kids. “They had a great time and really enjoyed the gross motor play area. I couldn’t get them to leave!”



Emily Svacha’s 3-year-old son tried new art techniques he hadn’t seen before. “I didn’t know about the museum, and we definitely will be back,” the Brighton resident notes.



“It was fun to see the kids looking at Arthur’s art through their young, innocent eyes,” Fischer points out. “They described what they saw in new, and very creative, ways – and that is exactly what Arthur wanted.”



According to a release, Help Me Grow Livingston, Howell Carnegie Library, Help Me Grow and the Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University partnered to provide this free event, which was funded through Livingston County United Way and GM to support STEAM skills.



Cleary also will host free family days at the Arthur Secunda Museum on Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, May 10 from 1 pm to 4 pm.



Secunda Second Sundays are a day for families to tour the museum, explore Secunda’s enriching art and create a hands-on-project – all at no cost. A museum docent will provide a short tour of Secunda’s 350+ art pieces, the largest collection of his art in one location. Following the tour, kids can create their own art project. If you are interested in attending, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu.



In addition to Secunda Second Sundays, the museum staff hosts guided and unguided tours. Museum unguided tour hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. If you have a small group interested in a guided tour, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu to arrange a time.



Throughout the year, Cleary University hosts the “Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience,” for local high school students, a two-day free hands-on art experience. Last year, more than 100 art students from Brighton, Fowlerville, Hartland, Howell and Pinckney explored the intricacies of watercolor painting, linocut etching and printing, new techniques in collage creation, and other art mediums used by Secunda. A large portion of the two days was dedicated to students creating their own original piece of artwork inspired by Secunda.



The two days include a guided tour of the Arthur Secunda Museum, hands on demonstrations and education on different artistic techniques, and opportunities for students to try new art mediums and create their own artwork inspired by Secunda. Lunch, snacks and a free art supply kit are included in the workshop. To learn more about the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience for high school students, send an email to brogers@cleary.edu.