Lisa Marcella-O'Leary Joins LESA Board of Education

March 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Educational Service Agency announced the appointment of a new Board of Education member.



Lisa Marcella-O’Leary was officially sworn in on Wednesday. She will serve the remainder of the current term.



“A longtime Hartland resident and passionate advocate for education, Lisa holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University,” the press release said. “She recently retired after a distinguished 32-year career at General Motors’ Milford Proving Grounds, where she specialized in product development, focusing on Noise and Vibration and Energy performance.”



Both of her sons graduated from Hartland Consolidated Schools.



Marcella-O’Leary believes each learner is unique and capable of achieving their goals. She values the critical role both educators and administrators play in providing students what they need to thrive. She is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment, which aligns with LESA’s mission to promote a “culture of excellence” across the County.



“We are excited to welcome Lisa Marcella-O’Leary to the Board of Education,” Superintendent of LESA Dr. Michael Hubert said. “Her leadership experience, professional background and unwavering dedication to student success will undoubtedly benefit the Agency and the students we serve.”



(photo credit: LESA)