Lions' We Want More Tour Bus to Travel Michigan This Week

January 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We all get nearly two weeks off to recover from and celebrate Sunday night's Lions win over the Vikings, but the playoff bus continues to roll.



It's called the "We Want More" tour -- a chance for the Lions organization to touch base with fans across Michigan.



"We wanted to figure out how we could take this thing and hit as many fans as we could across Michigan and even into Canada," said Emily Griffin, the Lions' senior vice president of marketing and brand.



"We're going to take this things around. We'll be giving away tons of stuff to fans across the state. There will be photo opportunities."



The Lions' "We Want More" tour bus will be in downtown Detroit Monday, Grand Rapids Tuesday night and Ann Arbor's Revel & Roll bowling alley Wednesday evening.



"They're all subject to change weather permitting," said Griffin. "We want fans to stay tuned to our social media accounts to find out where they can come check us out."



"We're grateful for all the support throughout what's been an historic season so far, and we'd love to see the fans."



Photos courtesy of Detroit Lions.