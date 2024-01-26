Lions Playoff Run Lifting Local Businesses

January 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Honolulu blue continues to fly off the shelves ahead of the Lions' NFC title matchup against the Niners this Sunday.



"Big time. Up probably 5,000 percent from last year even. It's a lot. Every week that they've been winning," says Jamie Esper, team manager at Dunham's in Genoa Township.



Local bar and grills, restaurants and pizza shops also are cashing in with the Lions success.



"Sundays have always been pretty busy, but definitely with the Lions doing what they're doing, we've been a lot busier. Our truck orders from the warehouse have been a lot bigger. Prepping to do a lot more pizzas every day. A lot more people on schedule," says Steve Miller, manager of the Little Caesers off Grand River.



The Silver Pig and Diamonds also offering drink and food specials for those looking to stay in Howell.



"We'll have a couple different drink features, as well as some food features. We definitely have that blue-collar cocktail for Sunday to help celebrate our team and make the day as great as possible," says Dana, a manager at Diamonds Steak and Seafood.



Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet Center also among those hosting Lions watch parties this Sunday.