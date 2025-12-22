Lions Fan Shoved by Steelers' DK Metcalf Identified as Pinckney Man

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan, now identified as Ryan Kennedy of Pinckney, leaning over the railing in the front row at Ford Field during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.



Metcalf and Kennedy, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact to Kennedy's face.



The Free Press tracked down Kennedy, who said he was "a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."



"My words don’t matter because it was on camera," he added.



When initially asked what his name was, Kennedy said, "My name is 'Biggest Detroit Lions Fan Ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.'"



After getting further pressed, Kennedy acknowledged his true name and where he was from.



Video of the incident is linked below.



“I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK.”



Although there wasn't a penalty flag thrown on the field, the league will review the incident and Metcalf could face discipline.



He finished with four receptions for 42 yards.



The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.