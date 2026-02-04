Lions Fan from Pinckney Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit Stemming from Altercation with Steelers Wide Receiver

February 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Detroit Lions season ticket holder from Pinckney has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and others following an altercation on the sideline in December.



According to multiple reports, the lawsuit filed in Wayne County Tuesday, claims Ryan Kennedy continues to suffer physically and "reputational damage and economic harm" after being what he calls falsely accused of calling Metcalf a racial slur during the incident.



Kennedy and his attorney have scheduled a 1 pm press conference Wednesday.



During the game, Kennedy and Metcalf exchanged words near the Steelers’ sideline as Kennedy leaned over the railing from the first row. Metcalf appeared to grab Kennedy by the shirt and swing upward at him.



In addition to Metcalf, the lawsuit also names former NFL players and current media personalities Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. The day after the game, Johnson, a former Cincinnati Bengals receiver, told listeners on his “Nightcap” podcast with Sharpe that Kennedy had used a racial slur in reference to Metcalf.



"Based on what I was told, from a reliable source, who wears number four that’s what it was (Kennedy) called (Metcalf) the N-word," Johnson said, according to the lawsuit.



Broadcast cameras captured the receiver appearing to swing upward at a fan in Lions attire in the stands.



Kennedy has denied using the N-word, and the lawsuit claims “Johnson explicitly stated that he ‘heard it directly from DK,’ thereby validating that Defendant Metcalf was the source of these false allegations.” Kennedy called Metcalf by his full legal name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, according to the lawsuit.



In an email to The Athletic on Tuesday, Kennedy’s attorney Jon Marko wrote, “The N-Word is the most offensive and inflammatory racial slur in the English language. No other word expresses so much hatred and bigotry. Falsely accusing someone of using that word hurts not only the person falsely accused, but hurts every true victim of racial hatred and bigotry.”



Marko said in a statement that Kennedy sought damages, “as well as court-ordered public retractions from all defendants to clear his name. Mr. Kennedy maintains that he never used any racial slurs or hate speech whatsoever.”



The lawsuit also names Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media, and All Time Sports, which hosts “Nightcap,” as well as Ford Field, for failing to “monitor, supervise, and/or protect” Kennedy during the incident at the game.



The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games for the incident, and the receiver’s appeal was denied by the league the next day.



As of late December, the NFL said it was still reviewing the incident to determine if Kennedy had violated the guest code of conduct.



After Metcalf returned from his suspension in January, he was asked about the incident by reporters but declined to discuss specifics.