Lingenfelter Holiday Toy Drive & Open House Set for Dec. 2nd

November 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Car enthusiasts can peruse one of Livingston County’s most treasured car collections while donating to a good cause.



Families are encouraged to visit The Lingenfelter Collection’s Holiday Toy Drive and Open House on Saturday, December 2nd. The free event takes place from 12pm-3pm at Lingenfelter Motor Sports in Brighton.



In collaboration with the Toys for Tots program, the charity event allows guests to visit one of Michigan's largest private collections of muscle cars, performance vehicles, and exotics.



Ken Lingenfelter, owner of The Lingenfelter Collection, told WHMI in exchange for a donated gift to benefit Toys for Tots, attendees can check-out the over 175 performance vehicles on display in their 40,000 sq/ft showroom.



"Some fun and unique cars will be here that people might not get the chance to see anywhere else. We welcome families and Santa will make an appearance to chat with the kids. Toys for Tots is dear to our heart, and we hope it's a good opportunity to get as many toys as we can from Livingston County."



If you are unable to bring a toy, cash donations can also be made to the Toys for Tots program.



The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.



More information can be found at the provided link.