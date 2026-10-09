Lingenfelter Collection's Fall Charity Open House for the Pink Fund

October 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As part of Cancer Awareness Month, the Lingenfelter Collection in Brighton will once again open its doors to the public Saturday to benefit the Pink Fund, which provides financial support to breast cancer patients in active treatment.



"We'll have about 130 to 150 cars on display, and we'd like everyone to come out and make a donation in any amount at the door, and you can come back and take a look at the cars we've got," Ken Lingenfelter told WHMI News.



Doors are open from 10 am to five pm Saturday at the Lingenfelter Collection at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.



"There's no ticket to purchase. It's just a donation in any amount that you feel comfortable with," Lingenfelter reiterated.



More information is linked below.