Lingenfelter Collection Opening Its Doors Saturday for Pink Fund Fundraiser

October 4, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Car enthusiasts of all ages will have a chance to support a good cause and see one of the “top rated car collections in the world” this Saturday.



The Lingenfelter Collection is hosting their fall open house Oct. 5, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Fund. Ken Lingenfelter, owner of the collection, said this is the 11th year they have partnered with the organization.



The Pink Fund offers short-term financial support for people undergoing breast cancer treatment. “Pink Fund provides financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes,” according to their mission statement on their website. “Our 90-day grant program allows us to meet their critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance.”



With upwards of 150 vehicles in the collection, there will be plenty for visitors of all ages to see.



The Collection is usually closed to the public, but Lingenfelter said their mission has always been focused on charities. The group hosts multiple charities every year, giving people the opportunity to see the cars and support a variety of causes.



Most of the vehicles are from General Motors, with the center room being devoted to Corvettes, Lingenfelter said.



No tickets are required, but at will donations will be accepted at the door. Lingenfelter said people donate anything from a few dollars to larger amounts, and that every donation helps.



The Fall Charity Open House is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.



More information about the Lingenfelter Collection can be found on their website at www.thelingenfeltercollection.com.